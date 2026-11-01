Trump Backs Bolsonaro’s Stay in US, Calls Brazil Vote “a Disgrace”
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has opened the door for Flavio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian presidential candidate who lost last week’s runoff, to stay in the United States as long as he chooses, as questions mount in Brasilia over how he left the country.
The US president made the comment Saturday while talking to reporters at a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate. He said no meeting with Bolsonaro, who landed in Miami last week, was planned. “No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. Very shabbily. So, he can stay here as long as he wants,” Trump said.
Asked if the two had spoken, Trump gave no direct reply but renewed his support for the defeated candidate. “In my opinion, the election was a disgrace,” he added.
Bolsonaro, the son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, was beaten in the runoff by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He then left Brazil despite a court order to hand over his passports in connection with investigations into alleged money laundering and financial misconduct.
Brazilian authorities are now probing how he got out and whether foreign officials helped him travel.
Temporary US entry status reported
Brazilian media, citing US Customs and Border Protection records, reported that Bolsonaro entered the US under discretionary parole. The temporary authorization lets him remain until October 2027 but confers no permanent immigration status.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington had no direct role in organizing Bolsonaro’s exit from Brazil.
The developments are straining ties between Washington and Brasilia, where officials are pressing for answers on the circumstances of his arrival. International election observers, meanwhile, have affirmed the credibility of Brazil’s presidential results.
The US president made the comment Saturday while talking to reporters at a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate. He said no meeting with Bolsonaro, who landed in Miami last week, was planned. “No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. Very shabbily. So, he can stay here as long as he wants,” Trump said.
Asked if the two had spoken, Trump gave no direct reply but renewed his support for the defeated candidate. “In my opinion, the election was a disgrace,” he added.
Bolsonaro, the son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, was beaten in the runoff by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He then left Brazil despite a court order to hand over his passports in connection with investigations into alleged money laundering and financial misconduct.
Brazilian authorities are now probing how he got out and whether foreign officials helped him travel.
Temporary US entry status reported
Brazilian media, citing US Customs and Border Protection records, reported that Bolsonaro entered the US under discretionary parole. The temporary authorization lets him remain until October 2027 but confers no permanent immigration status.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington had no direct role in organizing Bolsonaro’s exit from Brazil.
The developments are straining ties between Washington and Brasilia, where officials are pressing for answers on the circumstances of his arrival. International election observers, meanwhile, have affirmed the credibility of Brazil’s presidential results.
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