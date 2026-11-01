Commercial Bank Concludes Savings Campaign With QR2,026,000 Grand Prize

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has concluded its“Save and Become a Millionaire” campaign, awarding one customer QR2,026,000, the Bank's largest-ever draw prize. Running from January to September 2026, the campaign rewarded eligible customers through quarterly draws and a final Mega

Draw.

The campaign encouraged customers to build their savings by maintaining and growing their account balances, with eligible customers earning draw entries through qualifying savings activity and salary transfers.

The final round featured prizes across the Mega Draw and third quarterly draw. In addition to the top prize of QR2,026,000, the Mega Draw awarded prizes of QR502,026 and QR102,026, while the third quarterly draw rewarded customers with cash prizes ranging from QR2,026 to QR52,026.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking of Commercial Bank, said:“We're pleased to bring the 'Save and Become a Millionaire' campaign to a close and celebrate everyone who took part. We believe saving should be a rewarding part of everyday banking, and this initiative offered an added incentive to build savings while having the chance to win significant cash prizes. We're grateful for our customers' continued trust in Commercial Bank and look forward to introducing more initiatives that support their savings goals.”

The campaign's successful conclusion marks the closure of another customer initiative for Commercial Bank, with the Bank continuing to build on its efforts to deliver value through its products, services and future offerings.