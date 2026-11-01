Alfardan Corporation's Athar Participates In Qatar Sustainability Week 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Corporation is participating in the eleventh edition of Qatar Sustainability Week 2026 as a Community Partner through Athar, its sustainability program, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability through collaboration, awareness, and the translation of commitments into practical initiatives that deliver tangible impact.

Taking place from 31 October to 7 November 2026, Qatar Sustainability Week is organized by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in collaboration with Earthna: Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation.

Alfardan Corporation's participation in this national initiative reflects the continued evolution of Athar, its sustainability strategy, which aims to integrate sustainability principles into day-to-day operations across its diverse business portfolio. Alfardan Corporation has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2022, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility in alignment with the Compact's Ten Principles and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Commenting on the Green Loop initiative, Fardan Fahad Alfardan, Chief Operating Officer of Wahet Al Shaflahiya & Safwa, and Member of Alfardan Corporation's Athar Sustainability Committee, said:“The Green Loop initiative reflects our belief that sustainability begins with taking responsibility for the resources we use and the environmental impact we leave behind. By recycling food waste and transforming it into a valuable resource, we reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to building a more sustainable future.”

Sara Fahad Alfardan, Corporate Chief Communications & PR Officer and Member of Alfardan Corporation's Athar Sustainability Committee, said:“Sustainability cannot be achieved through individual efforts alone; it requires a shared commitment from organizations, communities, and individuals. Through meaningful partnerships, we can create a lasting impact that extends well into the future. Our participation in Qatar Sustainability Week reflects our belief that every step, no matter how small it may seem, can contribute to a greater collective impact. By taking part in this initiative, we aim to raise awareness and encourage practical actions that create sustainable value for current and future generations.”