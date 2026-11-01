Qatar Gas Transport Company Announces Attack On One Of Its Vessels In Arabian Gulf
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat), a Qatari public shareholding company, announced that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, Al Mayeda, was attacked by unidentified objects while sailing in the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening.
In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange today, the company confirmed that none of the crew members were injured and that the incident had no environmental impact.
The company confirmed that the vessel is in safe condition, operational, and the impact of the incident is being assessed
Nakilat remains in direct coordination with the vessel, its crew and the relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the safety of the crew, while continuing to closely monitor the situation, the statement added.
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