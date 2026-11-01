Tusk Says Police Protect Constitutional Tribunal Amid Political Tensions
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Saturday evening that police had intervened to protect the Constitutional Tribunal after an alleged attack on Friday night, as a growing dispute over the leadership of the country's top court intensified. He accused the conservative opposition and President Karol Nawrocki of weakening the rule of law.
“The attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and its judges is another stage in the process of destroying the rule of law in Poland by the PiS” – the former ruling Law and Justice party – as well as Nawrocki and former President Andrzej Duda, Tusk said in a televised address to the nation.
The prime minister argued that the judges seeking to take charge of the tribunal had been properly elected but were being unlawfully blocked from assuming their positions. Nawrocki and opposition figures, however, dispute their appointment, maintaining that the judges never legally took office.
Tusk said parliament had selected new tribunal members after the mandates of judges appointed under the previous Law and Justice government, which held power from 2015 to 2023, came to an end. However, Nawrocki declined earlier this year to formally accept the oaths of several newly appointed judges.
“Legally elected members of the tribunal were attacked, and the police at the scene protected the tribunal from the attackers,” Tusk said.
He further argued that restoring order could not involve “giving way to lawlessness and violence,” insisting that a democratic state “must be strong and capable of enforcing justice.”
“The attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and its judges is another stage in the process of destroying the rule of law in Poland by the PiS” – the former ruling Law and Justice party – as well as Nawrocki and former President Andrzej Duda, Tusk said in a televised address to the nation.
The prime minister argued that the judges seeking to take charge of the tribunal had been properly elected but were being unlawfully blocked from assuming their positions. Nawrocki and opposition figures, however, dispute their appointment, maintaining that the judges never legally took office.
Tusk said parliament had selected new tribunal members after the mandates of judges appointed under the previous Law and Justice government, which held power from 2015 to 2023, came to an end. However, Nawrocki declined earlier this year to formally accept the oaths of several newly appointed judges.
“Legally elected members of the tribunal were attacked, and the police at the scene protected the tribunal from the attackers,” Tusk said.
He further argued that restoring order could not involve “giving way to lawlessness and violence,” insisting that a democratic state “must be strong and capable of enforcing justice.”
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