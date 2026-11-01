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“Unidentified Objects” Hit Qatari LNG Tanker in Gulf Waters

“Unidentified Objects” Hit Qatari LNG Tanker in Gulf Waters


Date: 2026-11-01 04:17:47

(MENAFN) A Qatari liquefied natural gas carrier was struck by “unidentified objects” as it sailed through Gulf waters Friday evening, shipping operator Qatar Gas Transport Company, known as Nakilat, disclosed Sunday.

The company said its vessel, the Al Mayeda, was caught up in the incident. No crew members were hurt and no environmental damage was reported. “None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident,” the company said in a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Nakilat said the ship remained safe and operational afterward.

The operator said it was assessing the impact of the strike and had stayed in direct contact with relevant maritime security authorities in the region. It said it was “continuing to closely monitor the situation.”

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