Al-Utrujah Endowment Serves More Than 34,000 Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, through its General Directorate of Endowments, said more than 34,000 students benefit from Qur'anic centers and schools supported by the Al-Utrujah Endowment across the country, with more than 1,500 male and female teachers serving students at 176 centres and Qur'anic schools nationwide.

In this regard, Dr Masoud Jarallah Abu Shuraida, a preacher at Awqaf, said the endowment has been a leading model of enduring Qur'anic endowment, combining the growth of assets with directing their returns toward serving the Holy Qur'an, sustaining resources for Qur'anic centers and expanding their capacity.

Abu Shuraida explained that the endowment's real estate project, inaugurated in 2022 and comprising 112 apartments, generates monthly returns that ensure the continuity of the centres' educational mission and help develop their learning environments to keep pace with rapid digital and technological developments.

He also highlighted rising female enrollment in Qur'anic studies, totaling 9,131, underscoring the endowment's instrumental role in meeting demand, bolstering women's connection to the Holy Qur'an and sustaining their pivotal role in building families and preserving identity and values amid mounting intellectual and technological challenges.

Abu Shuraida added that the General Directorate of Endowments manages and invests endowment assets in conformity with Islamic Sharia requirements and the stipulations of endowment founders. Its work includes continuous property maintenance, monitoring revenues and expenditures, and assessing risks.

The preacher further explained that endowed real estate projects fulfill charitable and investment objectives simultaneously. Contributions to the endowment remain open to all members of society, with shares available for QR 1,000 or any amount within contributors' means. Members of the public can also contribute by raising awareness of endowments, he added.

Abu Shuraida said the Directorate has introduced a service through its website and Awqaf app allowing users to search for vacant endowed real estate units and submit rental applications electronically.

He also expressed gratitude to endowment founders and benefactors for supporting the sustainability of Quranic education for generations to come.

Awqaf General Directorate of Endowments