Overseas Visitors Share Their Verdict On FREELANDER In Wuhu
Driving in Changing Conditions
At Tuju Campground, participants drove through mud, S-bends, wavy roads, sand and gravel. The changing surfaces gave visitors a practical view of how the vehicle responds beyond a showroom setting.
“I think the driving experience is very good. The systems are working very well on the mud,” said a guest from Slovakia. A guest from Greece described the same course as feeling“like driving normally”.
FREELANDER 8 on the all-terrain course at Tuju Campground
Design and Driving Impressions
A guest from the Dominican Republic described the vehicle as“a combination of elegance, beauty and power for the off-road”, bringing design into a discussion otherwise centred on driving performance.
The i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System provides nine modes, including Smart Mode for changing surface conditions and Expert Mode for experienced drivers. The All-Terrain Dual Lock System supports traction, while dual-chamber air suspension allows additional ground clearance off road.
FREELANDER 8 negotiates a cross-axle section
From Obstacles to Open Roads
The obstacle course included steep inclines, water crossings and cross-axle sections. A separate paved course allowed participants to assess acceleration, braking, handling and ride comfort.
Together, the sessions gave overseas visitors a shared basis for assessing the vehicle across different driving environments, with their feedback addressing both its all-terrain character and its suitability for everyday use.
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Daniel Bao
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