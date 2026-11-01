India And Myanmar Hold Army Staff Talks, Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Naypyidaw, Nov 1 (IANS) India and Myanmar held the eighth Army-to-Army Staff Talks at Naypyidaw, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation through joint training, exercises, capacity building, and professional exchanges.

During the visit, the Indian delegation handed over training simulators to the Myanmar Army, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to Naypyidaw.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information said: "The 8th India-Myanmar Army-to-Army Staff Talks, held at Nay Pyi Taw, focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation through joint training, exercises, capacity building and professional exchanges."

"The Indian Army delegation also interacted with the Chief of Armed Forces Training, Myanmar Army, to strengthen ongoing collaboration and explore new avenues of engagement. Reaffirming India's commitment to capacity building, training simulators were handed over to the Myanmar Army, further reinforcing bilateral military ties and mutual trust," it added.

On October 7, India and Myanmar reviewed the progress made on bilateral defence initiatives agreed during the last Defence Cooperation Meeting held last year and discussed new initiatives to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation in the field.

The discussions were held during a third India-Myanmar Defence Cooperation Meeting co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Myanmar's Chief of Armed Forces Training Lt Gen Pyae Sone Linn.

"The 3rd India-Myanmar Defence Cooperation Meeting was held in Guwahati on 7 October 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Chief of Armed Forces Training, Myanmar Lt Gen Pyae Sone Linn. The two countries reviewed the progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives agreed during the last Defence Cooperation Meeting held in Yangon in 2025," Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence (MoD), posted on X.

"Both sides exchanged views on new initiatives to further strengthen the ongoing bilateral defence cooperation with special emphasis on training and capacity building as well as enhancing mutual security. India's humanitarian support and assistance, as the First Responder and a close neighbour of Myanmar, through 'Op Brahma', in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, was appreciated by the Myanmar side," the spokesperson added.