Golan Warns Netanyahu May Use Iran Conflict to Extend His Rule
(MENAFN) Israeli Democrats leader Yair Golan warned Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use a possible renewed military confrontation with Iran to prolong his time in office amid political uncertainty following last week's parliamentary elections.
"The likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing," Golan wrote on X.
"We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed," he added.
Golan's comments followed reports in Israeli and US media indicating that Washington and Tel Aviv could consider launching another strike against Iran after the US midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
He argued that Netanyahu "lacks the moral legitimacy, and even the basic capacity" to oversee another conflict with Tehran.
Golan urged political leaders to establish an alternative government, warning that Israel's security could face serious risks if Netanyahu remained in charge.
He stressed that forming a new administration without delay was "of utmost importance, as Israel's security and the safety of its citizens are at stake."
The remarks came after neither Netanyahu's political bloc nor the opposition secured enough parliamentary seats to form a government following last Tuesday's election.
Preliminary results gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Jewish opposition parties won 48 seats and Palestinian parties secured 19.
With no political camp reaching the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority, the election produced an inconclusive outcome.
The results have opened the way for several possible political arrangements, including a government supported by Palestinian parties, a national unity administration or another round of elections.
"The likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing," Golan wrote on X.
"We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed," he added.
Golan's comments followed reports in Israeli and US media indicating that Washington and Tel Aviv could consider launching another strike against Iran after the US midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
He argued that Netanyahu "lacks the moral legitimacy, and even the basic capacity" to oversee another conflict with Tehran.
Golan urged political leaders to establish an alternative government, warning that Israel's security could face serious risks if Netanyahu remained in charge.
He stressed that forming a new administration without delay was "of utmost importance, as Israel's security and the safety of its citizens are at stake."
The remarks came after neither Netanyahu's political bloc nor the opposition secured enough parliamentary seats to form a government following last Tuesday's election.
Preliminary results gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Jewish opposition parties won 48 seats and Palestinian parties secured 19.
With no political camp reaching the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority, the election produced an inconclusive outcome.
The results have opened the way for several possible political arrangements, including a government supported by Palestinian parties, a national unity administration or another round of elections.
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