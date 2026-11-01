Trump Threatens Iran Strike “in 10 Minutes” Amid Doha Talks
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States could hit Iran’s remaining suspected nuclear sites almost instantly, raising the prospect of renewed military action even as Qatar-brokered diplomacy continues.
Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, Trump asserted that US strikes had crippled Iran’s armed forces and nuclear infrastructure, leaving just a handful of targets. “We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes. So, we have that plan,” Trump said.
He singled out one location, a suspected Iranian nuclear facility. “You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly,” he added.
Trump was responding to a question about whether the Qatari-mediated negotiations between Washington and Tehran were operating on a timeline. He said the US was in no rush to strike a deal, claiming American operations had wiped out much of Iran’s navy, air force, air defenses, military equipment and nuclear infrastructure.
Pressed on whether strikes could resume as early as this week, Trump gave no direct answer. “Why would you ask such a stupid question?” he said, then added: “I can’t tell you.”
Trump: Iran will “never have a nuclear weapon”
Trump restated Washington’s firm opposition to an Iranian bomb. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They want to make a deal; we’ll find out about that,” he said.
Asked how the talks were going, he described them as moving forward but voiced doubts about Tehran’s dependability. “They’re going fine, but they’re not very reliable. I will tell you, they make a deal and then they back out. They want to make a deal. We’ll see if they make a deal,” he said.
The comments followed a Saturday meeting between Iranian negotiators and Qatari mediators in Doha, after talks in Tehran on Friday aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Regional tensions have stayed elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the Middle East.
Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, Trump asserted that US strikes had crippled Iran’s armed forces and nuclear infrastructure, leaving just a handful of targets. “We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes. So, we have that plan,” Trump said.
He singled out one location, a suspected Iranian nuclear facility. “You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly,” he added.
Trump was responding to a question about whether the Qatari-mediated negotiations between Washington and Tehran were operating on a timeline. He said the US was in no rush to strike a deal, claiming American operations had wiped out much of Iran’s navy, air force, air defenses, military equipment and nuclear infrastructure.
Pressed on whether strikes could resume as early as this week, Trump gave no direct answer. “Why would you ask such a stupid question?” he said, then added: “I can’t tell you.”
Trump: Iran will “never have a nuclear weapon”
Trump restated Washington’s firm opposition to an Iranian bomb. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They want to make a deal; we’ll find out about that,” he said.
Asked how the talks were going, he described them as moving forward but voiced doubts about Tehran’s dependability. “They’re going fine, but they’re not very reliable. I will tell you, they make a deal and then they back out. They want to make a deal. We’ll see if they make a deal,” he said.
The comments followed a Saturday meeting between Iranian negotiators and Qatari mediators in Doha, after talks in Tehran on Friday aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Regional tensions have stayed elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment