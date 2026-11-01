Lucknow Police Busts Illegal Telecom Network in Digital Arrest Scams

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): In a breakthrough against cyber syndicates operating 'digital arrest' scams, the Lucknow Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal telecom network under 'Operation Digital Kavach' and seized six illegal SIM boxes alongside high-tech equipment. According to police officials, coordinated raids were conducted across four locations in the city, including Sushant Golf City, Para, BBD, and Chinhat.

During the raids, the police recovered 6 illegal SIM boxes (comprising 192 SIM slots), 3 VPN Gateways, 21 Smart Switches and 3 Smart Hubs; 4 UPS units, 18 batteries, a locked tablet, Wi-Fi routers, security cameras, and other digital apparatus. Preliminary investigations suggest that the setup was being used to bypass telecom gateways, route international Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls as local cellular calls, and mask the callers' identity. Cybercriminals allegedly used this infrastructure to orchestrate 'digital arrest' and extortion frauds across various states. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station. Officials said the seized hardware has been sent for forensic examination, and efforts are underway to track down the handlers and beneficiaries of the illicit network.

Fake Education Consultancy Fraud

On August 30, the Lucknow Cyber Crime Police arrested a man for allegedly duping students and parents of Rs 46 lakh on the pretext of securing admission to BITS Pilani, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the accused, identified as Yashraj Bajpai, operated a fake education consultancy and allegedly lured students and their parents by promising admissions.

Police said the accused collected money in the name of admission fees, registration charges and securing seats. He allegedly provided fake admission letters and fee receipts to gain the trust of victims. The accused was arrested at Lucknow airport while he was allegedly trying to leave the country, police said. Police recovered Rs 40,225 in cash, a laptop, three mobile phones and five ATM cards from his possession. The Cyber Crime Police are further investigating the case and gathering information about other possible associates involved in the fraud as well as other victims, officials said. (ANI)

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