Iyer And Kishan Lead India To 191/8 In Final T20I Against New Zealand

India Posts 191/8 in Final T20I

Half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a rough start, but a four-wicket haul by New Zealander Adam Milne restricted the world champions to 191/8 at the end of 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the series at Seddon Park on Sunday. India was 19/2 at one point, with Ishan (61 in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each) and Shreyas (50 in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) putting on a 93-run stand for the third wicket. Naman Dhir (33 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) also chipped in, but Milne (4/19) got quick wickets towards the end to deny India a chance to reach 200 runs.

Early Struggles and Recovery

Put to bat first by Kiwis, India did not have the best of a start, with Jacob Duffy conceding just two runs in the first over. Adam Milne started the next over with a wicket of Abhishek Sharma, who skied one high in the air and found Daryl Mitchell for just one in two balls. India was 2/1 in 1.1 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed Jacob Duffy for a four and six in the third over, while Samson struggled for rhythm. A thick edge off his bat landed in the hands of Michael Bracewell near the extra-cover region. India was 19/2 in 3.1 overs as Samson went for a poor four in 10 balls.

Partnership and Powerplay Dominance

In the fifth over, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan gathered 16 runs, with Ishan getting a four and Shreyas getting a four and a six. In the next over, Ishan took down Blair Tickner with a four and a six. India ended the powerplay at 50/2, with Ishan (30*) and Shreyas (13*) unbeaten. In the seventh over, Ishan Kishan was caught by Finn Allen, but the third umpire adjudged that his right foot was on the ground outside the fence with the ball in hand, as he tried a catch by lobbing the ball back within the boundary. It was given a six. Ishan continued to make Kiwis pay for this error, even unleashing a helicopter shot against Mitchell Santner. He reached his half-century in 28 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

The Middle Order Battle

In the 10th over, Iyer and Ishan let their arms loose against Michael Bracewell. Iyer started the over with six, four and then another six before Tickner dropped an absolute sitter. Ishan responded with a six and a four to end the over. 27 runs came off the over. India was 111/2, with Ishan (61*) and Iyer (41*) unbeaten. Tickner had his moment of redemption, as he got Ishan caught by Nathan Smith for 61 off 32 balls, with five fours and five sixes. India was 112/3 in 10.2 overs. Iyer reached a much-needed half-century in 22 balls, flicking a Nathan delivery to the deep backward square-leg fence. But a short ball brought his end for 50 in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes. India was 123/4 in 11.3 overs. After surviving a dismissal on a no-ball, Tilak fell to Nathan for an eight-ball six. India was 133/5 in 13.4 overs.

Death Overs and Conclusion

Kiwis' fielding woes continued as Milne dropped Naman Dhir off Tickner's bowling, and Dhir responded with a four through covers to help India reach the 150-run mark in 15.4 overs. Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy continued to hit an odd-boundary or a six, with Naman being the aggressor. After several dropped chances and misfields, Naman was finally caught by Bracewell off Tickner's bowling for 23-ball 33, with four boundaries and a six. India was 179/6 in 18.4 overs. Nitish was next to follow, losing his balance and handing an easy catch at deep mid-wicket to Phillips for 22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six. Milne managed to get his fourth, with a catch from Mitchell giving him the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for six in four balls. India was 190/8 in 19.5 overs. India ended their innings at 191/8, with Arshdeep Singh (1*) and Prince Yadav (0*) unbeaten. Milne (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ, with Tickner and Nathan also getting a couple of wickets.

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