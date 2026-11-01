Eisenkot Seeks Broad Government to Avoid Fresh Election
(MENAFN) Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel’s Yashar party, said Saturday that he would pursue the formation of a broad-based government to avoid sending the country into another round of elections.
Following a meeting with opposition leader Yair Lapid, Eisenkot outlined the conditions and priorities he wants addressed in any future coalition, after Tuesday’s parliamentary vote failed to produce a conclusive outcome.
“On the basis of these principles, I intend to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest,” he said.
Eisenkot restated four requirements for joining a potential coalition: “recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state; commitment to the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence; mandatory military, national or civilian service for all Israeli citizens; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities in Gaza must be dismantled.”
He added that political figures from across the elected leadership would be welcome to join the proposed government if they accepted those principles and demonstrated readiness to take on the responsibility.
“The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles and is prepared to rise to the occasion,” he said.
Following a meeting with opposition leader Yair Lapid, Eisenkot outlined the conditions and priorities he wants addressed in any future coalition, after Tuesday’s parliamentary vote failed to produce a conclusive outcome.
“On the basis of these principles, I intend to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest,” he said.
Eisenkot restated four requirements for joining a potential coalition: “recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state; commitment to the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence; mandatory military, national or civilian service for all Israeli citizens; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities in Gaza must be dismantled.”
He added that political figures from across the elected leadership would be welcome to join the proposed government if they accepted those principles and demonstrated readiness to take on the responsibility.
“The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles and is prepared to rise to the occasion,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment