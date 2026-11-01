Qatar Gas Transport Company Announces One Of Its Vessels Attacked In Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) said that its LNG carrier Al Mayeda was hit by unidentified objects while transiting the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2026.

None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident.

The vessel is in a safe condition, operational and the impact of the incident is being assessed, the company confirmed in a statement published by the Qatar Stock Exchange

Nakilat remains in direct coordination with the vessel, its crew and the relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the safety of the crew, while continuing to closely monitor the situation, the statement added.