Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Qatar Gas Transport Company Announces One Of Its Vessels Attacked In Arabian Gulf

Qatar Gas Transport Company Announces One Of Its Vessels Attacked In Arabian Gulf


Date: 2026-11-01 04:12:40

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) said that its LNG carrier Al Mayeda was hit by unidentified objects while transiting the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2026.

None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident.

The vessel is in a safe condition, operational and the impact of the incident is being assessed, the company confirmed in a statement published by the Qatar Stock Exchange

Nakilat remains in direct coordination with the vessel, its crew and the relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the safety of the crew, while continuing to closely monitor the situation, the statement added.

MENAFN01112026000067011011ID1111897967


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search