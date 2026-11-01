Qatar Gas Transport Company Announces One Of Its Vessels Attacked In Arabian Gulf
None of the crew members onboard were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident.
The vessel is in a safe condition, operational and the impact of the incident is being assessed, the company confirmed in a statement published by the Qatar Stock Exchange
Nakilat remains in direct coordination with the vessel, its crew and the relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the safety of the crew, while continuing to closely monitor the situation, the statement added.
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