Trump Says Washington May Raise Binance Cryptocurrency Theft with North Korea
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his administration could discuss a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency theft involving Binance with North Korea if the country's role is established, despite an FBI assessment blaming North Korean hackers for the attack.
Speaking to reporters during a Halloween event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said officials were still investigating the incident.
"Well, we're learning about it. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea but if it is we'll talk to North Korea about it," he said.
His comments followed an FBI announcement Saturday attributing the theft of more than $6 billion in digital assets from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to North Korean hackers. The incident reportedly occurred around Oct. 29.
The agency identified the operation as TraderTraitor, a cyber campaign associated with North Korea, and said investigators had found that the stolen funds were being converted mainly into ethereum.
The FBI, US Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service called on cryptocurrency companies and blockchain service providers to prevent transactions involving digital addresses associated with the stolen assets.
The attack involved an estimated $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency, making it the largest known theft of digital assets.
Binance said Saturday that it had replenished approximately $6 billion of the affected assets using its own funds. The exchange added that it was cooperating with authorities and industry partners in efforts to recover or freeze the stolen cryptocurrency.
Speaking to reporters during a Halloween event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said officials were still investigating the incident.
"Well, we're learning about it. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea but if it is we'll talk to North Korea about it," he said.
His comments followed an FBI announcement Saturday attributing the theft of more than $6 billion in digital assets from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to North Korean hackers. The incident reportedly occurred around Oct. 29.
The agency identified the operation as TraderTraitor, a cyber campaign associated with North Korea, and said investigators had found that the stolen funds were being converted mainly into ethereum.
The FBI, US Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service called on cryptocurrency companies and blockchain service providers to prevent transactions involving digital addresses associated with the stolen assets.
The attack involved an estimated $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency, making it the largest known theft of digital assets.
Binance said Saturday that it had replenished approximately $6 billion of the affected assets using its own funds. The exchange added that it was cooperating with authorities and industry partners in efforts to recover or freeze the stolen cryptocurrency.
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