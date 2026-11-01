Trump Open to Inviting Zelenskyy to Florida G20 Summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is open to inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in Florida this December, after Washington extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked by reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach whether Zelenskyy would get an invitation, Trump answered: “I would. I would. No problem,”
Earlier in the exchange, Trump said he had spoken with Zelenskyy and voiced optimism about the chances of ending the war.
Washington will host the G20 leaders’ summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami on Dec. 14-15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that Putin had been invited, even as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.
Ukraine does not belong to the G20, though its representatives have previously joined the group’s meetings as invited guests.
Rubio said Saturday that the decision on inviting Zelenskyy rested with Trump. He indicated an invitation could be considered if it helped move diplomatic efforts forward.
No formal invitation to Zelenskyy has been announced.
Asked by reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach whether Zelenskyy would get an invitation, Trump answered: “I would. I would. No problem,”
Earlier in the exchange, Trump said he had spoken with Zelenskyy and voiced optimism about the chances of ending the war.
Washington will host the G20 leaders’ summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami on Dec. 14-15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that Putin had been invited, even as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.
Ukraine does not belong to the G20, though its representatives have previously joined the group’s meetings as invited guests.
Rubio said Saturday that the decision on inviting Zelenskyy rested with Trump. He indicated an invitation could be considered if it helped move diplomatic efforts forward.
No formal invitation to Zelenskyy has been announced.
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