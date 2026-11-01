Rubio Says Iran Talks Continue as US Favors Diplomatic Solution
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said diplomatic engagement with Iran remains ongoing despite rising tensions across the Middle East, reaffirming Washington’s willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution if its key security demands are addressed.
Addressing journalists in Atlanta on Saturday, Rubio said no specific deadline had been established for the diplomatic process, while emphasizing that communication between the sides had remained active.
“There are multiple talks. Talks have actually never stopped,” he said, noting that discussions were being conducted through direct channels as well as, more frequently, via intermediaries.
“The president’s preference in any challenge around the world is to try to solve it diplomatically and peacefully, if possible,” Rubio said, describing President Donald Trump’s position on international disputes.
Rubio said the US would support a negotiated settlement as long as it protected American national security interests and addressed Washington’s main concerns.
He identified Iran’s nuclear activities and what the US considers Tehran’s destabilizing conduct across the region as central issues in the discussions.
The secretary of state also accused Iran of attacking commercial vessels in international waters, warning that such incidents threaten maritime safety and could disrupt global supplies of energy and food, particularly shipments carrying oil, natural gas and other goods.
Addressing journalists in Atlanta on Saturday, Rubio said no specific deadline had been established for the diplomatic process, while emphasizing that communication between the sides had remained active.
“There are multiple talks. Talks have actually never stopped,” he said, noting that discussions were being conducted through direct channels as well as, more frequently, via intermediaries.
“The president’s preference in any challenge around the world is to try to solve it diplomatically and peacefully, if possible,” Rubio said, describing President Donald Trump’s position on international disputes.
Rubio said the US would support a negotiated settlement as long as it protected American national security interests and addressed Washington’s main concerns.
He identified Iran’s nuclear activities and what the US considers Tehran’s destabilizing conduct across the region as central issues in the discussions.
The secretary of state also accused Iran of attacking commercial vessels in international waters, warning that such incidents threaten maritime safety and could disrupt global supplies of energy and food, particularly shipments carrying oil, natural gas and other goods.
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