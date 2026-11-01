Suspected China-Linked Hackers Penetrate US Government-Affiliated Network Arabian Post
Palo Alto Networks confirmed on October 29 that its Unit 42 researchers had independently verified the attacker's tools and findings published by cybersecurity company Dream. The company urged customers to install available security fixes and remove public internet access to firewall management interfaces.
Dream identified 25 compromised firewall and management servers across the United States, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The tally comprised 24 firewalls and an internal management server belonging to an organisation whose infrastructure indicated an affiliation with the US government.
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