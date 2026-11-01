Golan Warns Netanyahu Could Exploit Iran Strike to Stay in Power
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition figure Yair Golan cautioned Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use a fresh military strike on Iran to cling to power while the country’s political future hangs in the balance after last week’s elections.
The leader of the Democrats party said on X: “The likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing,” He went on: “We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed,”
Golan spoke as Israeli and US media reports suggested Israel and Washington might launch another attack on Iran once the US midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3, are over.
He argued that Netanyahu “lacks the moral legitimacy, and even the basic capacity” to handle a new conflict with Iran. Golan urged lawmakers to assemble an alternative government and warned that the country’s security could be put at risk under Netanyahu’s leadership. Forming a new government as quickly as possible was “of utmost importance, as Israel’s security and the safety of its citizens are at stake.”
The warning follows Tuesday’s parliamentary vote, in which neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition won enough seats to govern. Preliminary results gave Netanyahu’s camp 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, against 48 for Jewish opposition parties and 19 for Palestinian parties. No bloc reached the 61 seats needed for a majority.
The deadlock leaves several outcomes open, including a government supported by Palestinian parties, a unity government or a new election.
Netanyahu, 76, is on trial on corruption charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and a conviction could carry a prison sentence. The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.
The leader of the Democrats party said on X: “The likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing,” He went on: “We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed,”
Golan spoke as Israeli and US media reports suggested Israel and Washington might launch another attack on Iran once the US midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3, are over.
He argued that Netanyahu “lacks the moral legitimacy, and even the basic capacity” to handle a new conflict with Iran. Golan urged lawmakers to assemble an alternative government and warned that the country’s security could be put at risk under Netanyahu’s leadership. Forming a new government as quickly as possible was “of utmost importance, as Israel’s security and the safety of its citizens are at stake.”
The warning follows Tuesday’s parliamentary vote, in which neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition won enough seats to govern. Preliminary results gave Netanyahu’s camp 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, against 48 for Jewish opposition parties and 19 for Palestinian parties. No bloc reached the 61 seats needed for a majority.
The deadlock leaves several outcomes open, including a government supported by Palestinian parties, a unity government or a new election.
Netanyahu, 76, is on trial on corruption charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and a conviction could carry a prison sentence. The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.
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