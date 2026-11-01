UK Police Detain Dozens at Palestine Action Support Demonstration
(MENAFN) Police in the UK arrested 48 people during a rally in London on Saturday held in support of Palestine Action, an organization designated as a terrorist group under British law, according to reports.
More than 100 demonstrators assembled outside the US Embassy in the Nine Elms district, where the Metropolitan Police said most of those detained faced arrest for “expressing support for a proscribed organisation.”
A separate gathering was also held outside the US consulate near Holyrood in Edinburgh, with participants expressing solidarity with the group.
The demonstrations were organized by Defend Our Juries, which said participants planned to display placards bearing the message: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”
Ahead of the rallies, police cautioned that attendees could be arrested for showing support for Palestine Action, including through signs and banners.
Under the Terrorism Act, publicly expressing support for the organization constitutes an offense following its proscription in June 2025.
The demonstrations took place shortly before a Supreme Court appeal challenging the decision to ban the group, which is scheduled for November 4.
More than 100 demonstrators assembled outside the US Embassy in the Nine Elms district, where the Metropolitan Police said most of those detained faced arrest for “expressing support for a proscribed organisation.”
A separate gathering was also held outside the US consulate near Holyrood in Edinburgh, with participants expressing solidarity with the group.
The demonstrations were organized by Defend Our Juries, which said participants planned to display placards bearing the message: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”
Ahead of the rallies, police cautioned that attendees could be arrested for showing support for Palestine Action, including through signs and banners.
Under the Terrorism Act, publicly expressing support for the organization constitutes an offense following its proscription in June 2025.
The demonstrations took place shortly before a Supreme Court appeal challenging the decision to ban the group, which is scheduled for November 4.
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