Jordanian Journalist: Israel Seeks To Redraw Southern Syria's Geography, With Daraa In Its Sights

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian journalist Tareq Dilawani has warned of potentially serious developments in southern Syria, saying the region may be facing attempts to redraw its geographical boundaries and impose new security arrangements amid an expansion of Israeli military and intelligence activity in Suwayda province.

Dilawani said there are indications that southern Syria has become the focus of Israeli calculations extending beyond the current confrontation. He pointed to reports of radar and surveillance equipment being transferred to sites inside Suwayda, alongside the reinforcement of positions held by local armed groups, as Syrian forces build up their presence and the risk of a new confrontation grows.

He added that Israeli moves may be aimed at establishing a separate sphere of influence in southern Syria, exploiting internal divisions and turning Suwayda into a strategic foothold for new geographical and security arrangements. The repercussions, he warned, could extend to Daraa province and the Jordanian border.

Dilawani also highlighted concerns that Israel could move to occupy parts of Daraa or seek to displace its residents, potentially triggering forced changes to the geography of southern Syria and exposing Jordan to direct security and geopolitical consequences.

He noted that Amman is well aware of the sensitivity of these developments, stressing that any shift in the balance of control and influence in southern Syria would not remain confined within Syrian territory. Instead, it could have repercussions for Jordan's national security, particularly given Daraa's geographical and security links to the Kingdom's northern border.

Dilawani said Israel is seeking to expand its influence in southern Syria, adding that Daraa could become a key part of its future calculations. He warned that reshaping the region's security geography could create new challenges for Jordan.

He concluded that while any confrontation may take place on Syrian soil, its consequences would not stop at Syria's borders. Any attempt to alter the geography of southern Syria, he said, would have direct implications for Jordan, which finds itself at the heart of these regional calculations.