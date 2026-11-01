Alibaba Brings Qwen AI into Apple Intelligence for Chinese Users
(MENAFN) Alibaba Group has joined forces with Apple to incorporate its Qwen artificial intelligence model into Apple Intelligence services targeting users in China, according to reports published Saturday.
The integration is expected to become available for testing through the latest iOS developer beta beginning November 4, before being introduced with the official iOS 27.3 update in December, Alibaba said.
Qwen technology will support several Apple Intelligence functions, including Siri, Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence, expanding the range of AI-powered services offered to users in the Chinese market.
Customers will retain control over whether to activate the feature and which information they choose to share. Alibaba also stated that user prompts and AI-generated responses would not be used to train its models.
Access will be restricted to compatible iPhones with both their device location and Apple Account region configured for China.
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said the agreement would introduce additional artificial intelligence services to consumers across the country.
Wang Xiaojie, an AI specialist at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, described the agreement as the first instance of a major international consumer electronics manufacturer selecting a Chinese large language model to serve as its main system-level AI foundation in the domestic market.
The integration is expected to become available for testing through the latest iOS developer beta beginning November 4, before being introduced with the official iOS 27.3 update in December, Alibaba said.
Qwen technology will support several Apple Intelligence functions, including Siri, Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence, expanding the range of AI-powered services offered to users in the Chinese market.
Customers will retain control over whether to activate the feature and which information they choose to share. Alibaba also stated that user prompts and AI-generated responses would not be used to train its models.
Access will be restricted to compatible iPhones with both their device location and Apple Account region configured for China.
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said the agreement would introduce additional artificial intelligence services to consumers across the country.
Wang Xiaojie, an AI specialist at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, described the agreement as the first instance of a major international consumer electronics manufacturer selecting a Chinese large language model to serve as its main system-level AI foundation in the domestic market.
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