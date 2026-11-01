Police End Gen Z Protests Across German Cities After Violent Clashes
(MENAFN) Several police officers sustained injuries while numerous demonstrators were detained on Saturday as Gen Z-led marches took place in major German cities. Authorities eventually brought the rallies to an end after officers came under attack with firecrackers, bottles and stones.
The demonstrations intensified in multiple urban centers, including Hamburg, Stuttgart, Cologne and Frankfurt, according to police reports.
In Hamburg, at least two individuals were detained during a youth-led march on Saturday afternoon. One of the suspects was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a fake firearm while participating in the demonstration in Jungfernstieg, an affluent district of the city. Officers subdued both individuals. No injuries were immediately reported, and authorities had not disclosed a possible motive.
Violence continued as the gathering was winding down, with rioters setting fire to barricades in central Hamburg. Water cannons were deployed to put out the flames as police attempted to disperse the crowd and reopen the streets.
During the operation, demonstrators reportedly threw firecrackers and bottles at officers, further escalating tensions at the scene.
The demonstrations intensified in multiple urban centers, including Hamburg, Stuttgart, Cologne and Frankfurt, according to police reports.
In Hamburg, at least two individuals were detained during a youth-led march on Saturday afternoon. One of the suspects was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a fake firearm while participating in the demonstration in Jungfernstieg, an affluent district of the city. Officers subdued both individuals. No injuries were immediately reported, and authorities had not disclosed a possible motive.
Violence continued as the gathering was winding down, with rioters setting fire to barricades in central Hamburg. Water cannons were deployed to put out the flames as police attempted to disperse the crowd and reopen the streets.
During the operation, demonstrators reportedly threw firecrackers and bottles at officers, further escalating tensions at the scene.
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