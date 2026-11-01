DFWAC Strengthens Clients’ Role in Service Innovation and Development During the Second Client Engagement Meeting of 2026
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 26 October 2026
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized an interactive engagement meeting with its clients as part of its Basma Initiative, reflecting its ongoing commitment to involving clients in service development and quality improvement. The meeting provided a platform to gather clients’ experiences, feedback, and suggestions, and explore opportunities to translate innovative ideas into practical improvements that enhance the client experience and institutional efficiency.
The meeting featured a variety of interactive activities that offered female participants opportunities to connect and take part in meaningful group experiences in a positive atmosphere that encouraged interaction and the exchange of ideas. Discussions also focused on existing services, challenges, and suggestions for improvement, reinforcing the role of clients as active partners in the Foundation’s journey of continuous improvement.
To further encourage innovation and engage clients in service design, DFWAC organized the second edition of its Service Design Challenge, providing female participants with an opportunity to present creative and practical ideas aimed at enhancing services, simplifying procedures, improving operational efficiency, and delivering a better client experience.
The challenge concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the winning ideas. Female winners received cash prizes starting at AED 3,000 in recognition of their contributions and suggestions for improvement, encouraging them to continue proposing innovative solutions that enhance service quality.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized that excellence in service delivery goes beyond improving procedures and operational efficiency. Rather, it begins with engaging clients in developing solutions that address their needs and aspirations. She noted that the Foundation adopts a collaborative approach that places clients’ voices at the heart of its development efforts and priority-setting processes.
H.E. Al Mansouri added that the Basma Initiative embodies this approach by taking client engagement beyond providing feedback to actively contributing to service innovation and improvement. This strengthens mutual trust and fosters a culture of continuous improvement, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enhance quality of life and promote community well-being.
For her part, Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, emphasized that clients are best positioned to share their experiences and identify areas for improvement, giving their suggestions practical value that extends beyond traditional service evaluations. She noted that the Service Design Challenge provided female participants with an opportunity to present their own perspectives and propose solutions that address their needs. Dr. Al Bahri stressed that the value of these contributions extends beyond the winning ideas to include valuable insights and feedback that help the Foundation better understand the client experience from different perspectives and develop services that better meet their needs.
DFWAC intends to review the ideas and suggestions presented during the event and explore ways to incorporate them into its future development plans. This approach aims to translate the outcomes of client engagement into tangible service improvements while ensuring the sustainability of the Basma Initiative as one of the Foundation’s direct communication channels with its clients.
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The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized an interactive engagement meeting with its clients as part of its Basma Initiative, reflecting its ongoing commitment to involving clients in service development and quality improvement. The meeting provided a platform to gather clients’ experiences, feedback, and suggestions, and explore opportunities to translate innovative ideas into practical improvements that enhance the client experience and institutional efficiency.
The meeting featured a variety of interactive activities that offered female participants opportunities to connect and take part in meaningful group experiences in a positive atmosphere that encouraged interaction and the exchange of ideas. Discussions also focused on existing services, challenges, and suggestions for improvement, reinforcing the role of clients as active partners in the Foundation’s journey of continuous improvement.
To further encourage innovation and engage clients in service design, DFWAC organized the second edition of its Service Design Challenge, providing female participants with an opportunity to present creative and practical ideas aimed at enhancing services, simplifying procedures, improving operational efficiency, and delivering a better client experience.
The challenge concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the winning ideas. Female winners received cash prizes starting at AED 3,000 in recognition of their contributions and suggestions for improvement, encouraging them to continue proposing innovative solutions that enhance service quality.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized that excellence in service delivery goes beyond improving procedures and operational efficiency. Rather, it begins with engaging clients in developing solutions that address their needs and aspirations. She noted that the Foundation adopts a collaborative approach that places clients’ voices at the heart of its development efforts and priority-setting processes.
H.E. Al Mansouri added that the Basma Initiative embodies this approach by taking client engagement beyond providing feedback to actively contributing to service innovation and improvement. This strengthens mutual trust and fosters a culture of continuous improvement, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enhance quality of life and promote community well-being.
For her part, Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, emphasized that clients are best positioned to share their experiences and identify areas for improvement, giving their suggestions practical value that extends beyond traditional service evaluations. She noted that the Service Design Challenge provided female participants with an opportunity to present their own perspectives and propose solutions that address their needs. Dr. Al Bahri stressed that the value of these contributions extends beyond the winning ideas to include valuable insights and feedback that help the Foundation better understand the client experience from different perspectives and develop services that better meet their needs.
DFWAC intends to review the ideas and suggestions presented during the event and explore ways to incorporate them into its future development plans. This approach aims to translate the outcomes of client engagement into tangible service improvements while ensuring the sustainability of the Basma Initiative as one of the Foundation’s direct communication channels with its clients.
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