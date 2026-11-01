Galaxy Corporation Introduces a Future Where Robots Entertain and Inspire at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, Opening the Era of the Glob‘l ‘Robot ’rena’
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oct. 28th, 2026 – Galaxy Corporation, a Physical AI Enter-tech company, hosted a press conference title‘ ‘Physical AI Future Begins in D’bai’ at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, officially unveiling Galaxy Robot Arena Dubai, the’world’s first robot arena to operate within a cinema, to the global public.
The press conference was more than the opening of a robot performance venue. It was an occasion to share with the world Galaxy Co’poration’s vision of realizing, through culture and entertainment, a future in which humans and robots collaborate and interact directly.
Galaxy Corporation established the robot arena inside Reel Cinemas, which is a part of Emaar Entertainment. This milestone project expands the traditional cinema space into a pioneering entertainment stage where robots and audiences engage directly, making i’ the world’s first robot arena to operate within a cinema.
Galaxy Corporation has been showcasing new possibilities for Physical AI, first with Galaxy Robot Arena Seoul and then with a humanoid robot campaig’ in New York’s Times Square. Building on this momentum, the company recently established a Middle East subsidiary and, with Dubai as its key regional base, is carrying out strategic Physical AI business. Through this expansion into Dubai, the company plans to accelerate the building of a global Physical AI entertainment network linking Korea, the United States and the Middle East.
D’awing on Dubai’s international character, Galaxy Corporation presents a new form of Enter-tech that fuses technology and art, robots and culture.
At the event, a robot group-dance performance blending local Dubai music with K-POP was unveiled. Robots dressed in attire reflecting different cultures gathered on a single stage, each expressing its own movements before approaching one another and aligning in sync. The scene conveyed a message of cultural diversity and global integration.
The event also featured robot boxing and drawing-robot experiences in which visitors interact directly with robots, pointing to how Physical AI can extend into the everyday lives of the public. Tickets for the Galaxy Robot Arena Dubai shows will be open to the public soon. Guests can book their tickets through the Reel Cinemas website and app. Stay tuned to the Reel Cinemas’ website and social media for more details.
Founder and CEO Yong-ho Choi of Galaxy Corporation said the following at the press conference:
“The future of robots is about working alongside humans as interactive partners.
We want to open an era in which they perform, engage and share interactive experiences with humans.
Our challenge, which began in Seoul, has continued through New York to Dubai.
Today, we are presenting not merely a robot performance venue, but a new stage for a future in which humans and robots will connect and cooperate.
The Future of AI Is Humanity.
Ultimately, the future of AI is pe”ple.”
— Yong-ho Choi, Founder and CEO, Galaxy Corporation
Going forward, Galaxy Corporation plans to pursue the expansion of robot arenas to major cities such as San Francisco, Hong Kong and Osaka, and to build a new global cultural industry ecosystem through the fusion of Physical AI and entertainment. In particular, the company presented its vision of developing robots as a new entertainment medium that engages with people.
ABOUT GALAXY CORPORATION
Galaxy Corporation is a global Physical AI Enter-tech company that creates new cultural experiences through the fusion of entertainment and advanced technology. By connecting artist IP, performances, content and robot technology, it seeks to realize a future in which humans and technology advance together.
The press conference was more than the opening of a robot performance venue. It was an occasion to share with the world Galaxy Co’poration’s vision of realizing, through culture and entertainment, a future in which humans and robots collaborate and interact directly.
Galaxy Corporation established the robot arena inside Reel Cinemas, which is a part of Emaar Entertainment. This milestone project expands the traditional cinema space into a pioneering entertainment stage where robots and audiences engage directly, making i’ the world’s first robot arena to operate within a cinema.
Galaxy Corporation has been showcasing new possibilities for Physical AI, first with Galaxy Robot Arena Seoul and then with a humanoid robot campaig’ in New York’s Times Square. Building on this momentum, the company recently established a Middle East subsidiary and, with Dubai as its key regional base, is carrying out strategic Physical AI business. Through this expansion into Dubai, the company plans to accelerate the building of a global Physical AI entertainment network linking Korea, the United States and the Middle East.
D’awing on Dubai’s international character, Galaxy Corporation presents a new form of Enter-tech that fuses technology and art, robots and culture.
At the event, a robot group-dance performance blending local Dubai music with K-POP was unveiled. Robots dressed in attire reflecting different cultures gathered on a single stage, each expressing its own movements before approaching one another and aligning in sync. The scene conveyed a message of cultural diversity and global integration.
The event also featured robot boxing and drawing-robot experiences in which visitors interact directly with robots, pointing to how Physical AI can extend into the everyday lives of the public. Tickets for the Galaxy Robot Arena Dubai shows will be open to the public soon. Guests can book their tickets through the Reel Cinemas website and app. Stay tuned to the Reel Cinemas’ website and social media for more details.
Founder and CEO Yong-ho Choi of Galaxy Corporation said the following at the press conference:
“The future of robots is about working alongside humans as interactive partners.
We want to open an era in which they perform, engage and share interactive experiences with humans.
Our challenge, which began in Seoul, has continued through New York to Dubai.
Today, we are presenting not merely a robot performance venue, but a new stage for a future in which humans and robots will connect and cooperate.
The Future of AI Is Humanity.
Ultimately, the future of AI is pe”ple.”
— Yong-ho Choi, Founder and CEO, Galaxy Corporation
Going forward, Galaxy Corporation plans to pursue the expansion of robot arenas to major cities such as San Francisco, Hong Kong and Osaka, and to build a new global cultural industry ecosystem through the fusion of Physical AI and entertainment. In particular, the company presented its vision of developing robots as a new entertainment medium that engages with people.
ABOUT GALAXY CORPORATION
Galaxy Corporation is a global Physical AI Enter-tech company that creates new cultural experiences through the fusion of entertainment and advanced technology. By connecting artist IP, performances, content and robot technology, it seeks to realize a future in which humans and technology advance together.
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