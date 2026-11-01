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Overseas Visitors Share Their Verdict On FREELANDER In Wuhu


Date: 2026-11-01 04:05:02

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China / Тimesnewswire / November 1, 2026 – International media, content creators and dealer partners shared their impressions of FREELANDER 8 after a test drive programme at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, hosted by Chery Automobile (9973) in Wuhu, which combined rain-soaked tracks, challenging obstacles and paved roads. FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery.

Driving in Changing Conditions

At Tuju Campground, participants drove through mud, S-bends, wavy roads, sand and gravel. The changing surfaces gave visitors a practical view of how the vehicle responds beyond a showroom setting.

“I think the driving experience is very good. The systems are working very well on the mud,” said a guest from Slovakia. A guest from Greece described the same course as feeling“like driving normally”.

FREELANDER 8 on the all-terrain course at Tuju Campground

Design and Driving Impressions

A guest from the Dominican Republic described the vehicle as“a combination of elegance, beauty and power for the off-road”, bringing design into a discussion otherwise centred on driving performance.

The i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System provides nine modes, including Smart Mode for changing surface conditions and Expert Mode for experienced drivers. The All-Terrain Dual Lock System supports traction, while dual-chamber air suspension allows additional ground clearance off road.

FREELANDER 8 negotiates a cross-axle section

From Obstacles to Open Roads

The obstacle course included steep inclines, water crossings and cross-axle sections. A separate paved course allowed participants to assess acceleration, braking, handling and ride comfort.

Together, the sessions gave overseas visitors a shared basis for assessing the vehicle across different driving environments, with their feedback addressing both its all-terrain character and its suitability for everyday use.

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TimesNewswire

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