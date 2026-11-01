Speaker Of The Canadian Senate Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Speaker of the Senate of Canada Raymonde Gagne met with His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation.Canadian Senate Qatar
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