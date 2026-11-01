Hamad General Hospital Upgrade To Cover Inpatient Towers, NICU And Day Surgery Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The development project at Hamad General Hospital (HGH) will include extensive rehabilitation of its inpatient towers, upgrades to specialised medical facilities and the construction of a new day surgery building, as part of efforts to modernise the hospital's infrastructure and enhance its operational efficiency.

Providing further details about the project, Projects Engineering Specialist at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Ahmed Ali Al Obeidli, said the works would cover several key areas of the hospital, including the northern and southern inpatient towers, the outpatient clinics building and the ground floor of the main hospital building.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al Obeidli said the project forms part of the National Risk Reduction Programme of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and has been identified as a priority by the Ministry of Public Health.

He said the development aims to improve the efficiency of healthcare infrastructure and facilities in line with HMC's vision for the future of healthcare, while enhancing the quality of services provided to patients and visitors.

Al Obeidli said that the project also includes the development of the Specialised Day Care Building and the Engineering Services Building, as well as upgrading the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) within the old emergency building. A new Day Surgery Building will also be constructed, while old buildings not included in the development plan will be removed.

The project, whose commencement was announced by Ashghal on September 29, is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with HMC through three main packages.

The wider development programme includes the modernisation of the Outpatient Tower and the hospital's Main Building, rehabilitation of the North and South Inpatient Towers, and the replacement of mechanical and electrical systems, internal drainage networks and supporting services.

The project also includes the construction of a new water tank building and other supporting facilities to strengthen the hospital's infrastructure.

According to Ashghal's earlier announcement, the works are being implemented in phases in coordination with HMC to ensure the continued operation of vital hospital departments and minimise disruption to medical services throughout construction.

The project is expected to be completed and handed over in the third quarter of 2029.

It will also incorporate Building Information Modelling (BIM) technologies during design and construction, alongside sustainability measures in line with the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), including improvements in energy and water efficiency and indoor environmental quality.

Upon completion, the development is expected to extend the operational lifespan of the hospital's facilities, improve the efficiency of its systems and services, and enhance safety standards, supporting the continued delivery of advanced healthcare services.