HEC Paris, Doha Welcomes New Generation Of Talent To 2026 Executive MBA-Emerging Leaders Track

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, Doha has welcomed 44 professionals to the 2026 cohort of its Executive MBA - Emerging Leaders Track (ELT), bringing together high-potential talent from Qatar, and beyond representing a diverse range of industries and organisations.

Qatari professionals account for 84% of the cohort, while women represent 68%, underscoring the importance of developing human capital and nurturing the talent needed to advance Qatar National Vision 2030 and support the country's continued economic and social development.

Building on more than 15 years of developing talent in Qatar and connecting it with global opportunities, HEC Paris, Doha welcomes this new cohort into a community of more than 1,500 alumni in Qatar and as part of HEC Paris' global alumni network of over 80,000 professionals worldwide.

The Executive MBA- Emerging Leaders Track is designed to develop the next generation of business leaders equipped to contribute to diversified, knowledge-driven economies in Qatar and across the wider region.

Combining world-class management education with a strong understanding of the regional business environment, the programme develops strategic perspective, management capabilities, and leadership capacity, preparing participants to take on greater responsibility and contribute to organisational and economic transformation.

The 2026 cohort includes professionals from government, technology, education, finance, aviation, energy, healthcare, and other key areas of the economy. This diversity of professional backgrounds provides participants with exposure to diverse perspectives and enables them to engage with a wide range of challenges shaping organisations and industries across the region.

Joshua Kobb, Chief Growth & Impact Officer at HEC Paris, Doha, said the profile of the 2026 cohort reflects the importance of developing leadership capabilities to support organisations and economies navigating an increasingly complex environment.

“Qatar's economic diversification is creating opportunities across established and emerging industries. Realizing this potential depends on people who can think differently, and translate ideas into practical business outcomes.

“By bringing together professionals from a range of sectors, the 2026 Emerging Leaders Track cohort provides a valuable setting to exchange experience, challenge familiar approaches, and explore how learning can contribute to organisational progress and the wider economy.”

For Shk Sheikha Al-Thani, a participant in the 2026 cohort, joining the programme represents an opportunity to prepare for greater leadership responsibility while contributing to continued development in Qatar.

“I see leadership development as both a personal opportunity and a responsibility. Qatar is creating extraordinary opportunities for the next generation to play an active role in shaping its future, and I want to ensure I have the knowledge, perspective, and confidence to make the most of that opportunity. The EMBA - Emerging Leaders Track gives me the chance to learn alongside people from different sectors and backgrounds while immediately applying innovative ideas in my professional life,” she said.

Rashid Alnaimi added that the diversity of the cohort is an important part of the programme appeal.“Leadership today requires us to look beyond our own organisation or industry. Being part of a cohort that brings together professionals from many fields exposes us to different perspectives and challenges.

“I believe that exchange of experience, combined with the global expertise of HEC Paris, Doha, will help us become more adaptable and effective leaders,” he said.