'We Run Doha 2026' Celebrates Fitness At Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Lusail: From children celebrating their first-place finishes to a mother running while pushing her toddler in a stroller, the inaugural PSG QNB We Run Doha 2026 brought together runners of different ages and abilities at Lusail International Circuit on Friday, October 30, 2026, highlighting how sport can bring families and communities together.

More than 2,000 participants took part in the event on Friday, which combined competitive races, family entertainment and the spirit of French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a community-focused celebration of fitness.

Held with the support of PSG, the event brought the club's WE RUN experience to Doha for the first time featuring 1km races for children aged 7 to 12 and 13 to 16, a special needs race, and 5km and 10km categories for adults.

Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA), Abdullah Al Dosari, fired the starting gun for the 13–16 age category, while the former PSG player and Qatar's Al Kharaitiyat Presnel Kimpembe joined participants on the track, adding to the excitement.

For parent Ashraf Abou Zaki, whose children secured first place in the boys' and girls' categories, the event was a proud moment and a reward for their commitment to an active lifestyle.

“As a parent, I feel so proud. They are so committed and well-dedicated to being healthy and doing sports on a daily basis. This is how they are paying off their hard work by getting first place,” he said.

The event also attracted experienced athletes, including Panamanian triathlete Anell Acosta, who finished third in the 10km race and praised both the competition and its setting. Souad Ibelaidene, a swimmer who had been training for running for more than a month, secured first place in the women's 5km category. She said the race was well organised despite the humidity.

“It was a little bit humid, but the race was very well organised and everything was good. I was a swimmer, but here in Qatar, I started joining groups for running, and I enjoy running here. This is the outcome of my training from one month,” she said.

For mother Ellie Vince, crossing the finish line while pushing her toddler in a stroller was about more than completing a race. It was also a way to stay active and set a positive example for her child.

Winners in the children's 7–12 and 13–16 age categories received plaques and cash prizes of QR1,500 for first place, QR1,000 for second and QR500 for third.

In the adult 5km and 10km races, the men's and women's winners received tickets from Doha to Paris, while second-place finishers received QR2,000 and third-place finishers QR1,500. All participants received finisher medals.