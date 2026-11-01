Qatar To Host Fifth UNESCO Conference On Higher Education In Arab States Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, the Fifth UNESCO Conference on Higher Education in the Arab States will begin tomorrow in Doha under the theme "The New Learning Landscape in Higher Education in the Arab Region."

The two-day conference will be held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, Doha, and jointly organized by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

The conference will bring together leading academics, experts, policymakers and representatives of universities and regional and international organizations to discuss major transformations and challenges facing the higher education sector and explore its future beyond 2030.

Discussions will focus on enhancing the quality of education, scientific research and innovation, while supporting the development of academic policies and practices.

The conference sessions will address several key topics, including the recognition of academic qualifications in Arab countries, digital transformation in higher education institutions, and the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Other topics include developing academic competencies and strengthening supportive working environments for faculty members, in line with international trends and the ongoing review of UNESCO's 1997 Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel.

The conference will also explore the future of higher education and the post-2030 development agenda.

In a press statement, Nouf Khalid Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said Qatar's hosting of the Fifth UNESCO Conference on Higher Education in the Arab States reflects its position as a regional and international hub for education, scientific research and innovation.

She said the event also highlights Qatar's leading role in strengthening academic cooperation and helping shape the future of higher education in the Arab region.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the conference serves as a strategic platform bringing together policymakers, experts and academics to explore the future of higher education in the age of artificial intelligence.

It will also provide an opportunity to discuss innovative policies aimed at improving educational quality and governance and aligning higher education outcomes with development priorities and labor market requirements.

She expressed hope that the conference would produce practical recommendations and meaningful partnerships that contribute to developing the Arab higher education system and strengthening its competitiveness and sustainability.

Al-Suwaidi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to translating dialogue and the exchange of expertise into tangible initiatives that support innovation and keep pace with global transformations.

The conference will feature a university exhibition, allowing participating institutions to showcase their academic programmes and research and innovation initiatives.

The programme will also include field visits to Qatar University, the University of Doha for Science and Technology, and Qatar Science and Technology Park, providing participants with opportunities to learn about their experiences in education, research and innovation.

Qatar's hosting of the conference comes as part of its efforts to consolidate its position as a regional and international hub for academic dialogue and knowledge exchange, while strengthening international partnerships in higher education, scientific research and innovation.

These efforts align with the country's national objectives of building a knowledge-based economy.

Qatar's higher education sector continues to grow, with approximately 27 local and international higher education institutions offering more than 500 academic programmes across various scientific and humanities disciplines.

This expansion contributes to developing national human capital, supporting national development objectives and strengthening an economy based on knowledge and innovation.