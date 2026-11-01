Chance Of Rain In Some Areas In Qatar Today: QMD
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department on Sunday forecast a chance of local rain clouds forming over some parts of the country.
In its latest weather update, the department said some areas could see rainfall as local clouds develop.
The department also forecast relatively hot daytime conditions, with a chance of local cloud formation during the afternoon.
Winds are expected to be southeasterly to northeasterly, blowing at light speeds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment