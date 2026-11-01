Lincoln Saudi Arabia: Update on sales and service arrangements

(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Riyadh, KSA, October 30, 2026: Effective January 1, 2027, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., one of Ford and Lincoln’s distributors in Saudi Arabia, will become the sole official distributor for Lincoln in the Kingdom. The transition is intended to support a consistent ownership experience for Lincoln customers across Saudi Arabia.

We understand that customers may have questions about their service arrangements during this transition.

Lincoln sales and aftersales operations with Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co., a Ford and Lincoln distributor in Saudi Arabia, will continue under the current structure through December 31, 2026.

Following the transition, existing warranties and service contracts will continue to be honored according to their terms and conditions.

Details of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors C’.’s sales and service locations, including those serving customers in the Central, Eastern and Northern regions, will be shared through its official communication channels.



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