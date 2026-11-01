Anil Kapoor Reflects On 50 Days Of Pushing His Limits For 'India Ke Top 1%'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has reflected on his 50-day journey for 'India Ke Top 1%', saying the experience pushed him to test his limits and put in his best effort.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mr India' actor shared that he spent the 50 days carefully examining every frame and refusing to settle for a single take. He added that even after spending decades in the entertainment industry, working on a project of such scale continued to demand his complete dedication.

“50 days of testing my own limits, dissecting every frame, and refusing to settle on a single take. Even after decades of doing this, stepping onto a stage with this kind of scale demands everything you've got and I wouldn't have it any other way,” he wrote.

Anil also expressed gratitude to the team for matching his energy throughout the journey and said he enjoyed every moment of the demanding process.“A massive thank you to the team who matched this mad energy every single step of the way. Loved every heartbeat of the grind,” he added.

The actor also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, offering a glimpse into his rehearsals in the 50 days leading up to the final day. The video showed him practising his lines at different stages of the countdown, with captions such as '40 days to go', '35 days to go', '30 days to go', '25 days to go', '21 days to go' and '6 days to go', before finally capturing the much-awaited D-day.

Speaking about the show, Anil had earlier said that its challenges test a participant's observation skills, logical thinking, presence of mind and ability to remain calm under pressure.

The quiz show brings a different approach to the genre, focusing more on how participants think rather than how much they know. 'India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show' airs on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.