BJP Organises Nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Marches To Counter INDIA Bloc's Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday organised 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' marches in several states across the country to take on INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

In Shimla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the protest march that witnessed massive participation from BJP workers. The march was set to culminate in a rally at the district's Chaura Maidan.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Should the Himachal Pradesh election be cancelled or not? Should the Kerala election be cancelled or not? Should his own election from Rae Bareli be cancelled or not? Let the Congress governments (in states where the party is in power) resign first; then they should come to us (to demand resignation)."

"Let them boycott elections in Uttar Pradesh saying that vote theft has taken place...states where they (Opposition) win elections, the process is good for them, but they seem to find irregularities wherever the BJP wins polls," he said.

Sarma further told IANS that Gandhi should first resign as an MP. "He was also elected in 2024, wasn't he? He too was elected through EVMs. He should also resign," he said.

'"The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rallies are being held across the country today, with lakhs of people taking to the streets. The public is telling Rahul Gandhi not to work to protect infiltrators, saying that infiltrators must leave the country."

Taking part in the 'padyatra' in Shimla, BJP MP Anurag Thakur told IANS: "Congress is spreading anarchy to hinder India's progress. The same Congress, whose leaders were responsible for the massacre of Sikhs on November 1, 1984, has chosen this date for murdering democracy and the Constitution."

He accused Rahul Gandhi of taking the support of foreign forces, saying: "His intention to bring in a regime change will never be successful as people of the country are watching his drama."

A similar march was taken out in Haryana's Rohtak under the leadership of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde took part in the protest rally in Thane.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde claimed that the Opposition is "jealous" of the government due to the work done by it.

"Amit Shah has eliminated Naxalism, and that is what they are jealous of. They (Opposition) are speaking the language of Pakistan...They have become puppets in the hands of foreign powers and are working to divide the country while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to unite the nation."

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he added: "They hold a copy of the Constitution in their hands but organise protests against the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, and call EVMs fraudulent. Even their MPs and MLAs in whichever states (the Congress) is in power have been elected through the EVMs. Are their elections not valid?"

State BJP President Ravindra Chavan said all citizens are taking part in the party's march to protect democracy.

"The institutions established under the Constitution, which form the foundation of our democracy, are being targeted and undermined in different ways. Therefore, this march was organised today in Thane by the Mahayuti alliance," he told reporters.

Further, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske accused the INDIA bloc of adopting "new tactics" every day against Prime Minister Modi to "obstruct" the country's progress.

"Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly refusing to accept the people's mandate given through the Constitution. He is engaging in such acts as disrupting Parliament and organising protests against the Supreme Court," he said.