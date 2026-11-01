HM Amit Shah Presents President's Colour To Chandigarh Police At 60Th Raising Day, Hails Six Decades Of 'Dedicated Service'

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the prestigious President's Colour to the Chandigarh Police as he attended its 60th Raising Day celebrations and reviewed the ceremonial parade on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah said, "The conferment of the President's Colour on the Chandigarh Police is a recognition of six decades of dedicated service, commitment, and sensitivity. On this occasion, I pay tribute to all the brave martyrs of the Chandigarh Police. Laying down one's life in the line of duty is a matter of pride for the entire police force. Since 1966, Chandigarh Police has, through relentless efforts, written a golden chapter in the history of policing in India. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all its personnel."

Highlighting the force's operational efficiency, he said: "Chandigarh Police currently ranks second in the country in terms of prompt action and response time. The induction of 141 new vehicles into its fleet will significantly enhance its capabilities and strengthen emergency services. I am confident that with these modern resources, Chandigarh Police will soon secure the top position in the country for response time."

Recalling the force's role during difficult periods, HM Shah said, "Nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range, Chandigarh is one of India's most well-planned cities. However, it was not untouched by the era of terrorism. During those challenging times, the Chandigarh Police displayed extraordinary courage, valour and dedication. Through its commitment to service and duty, it ensured peace and security in the city and surrounding regions."

He also praised the force's citizen-centric initiatives, stating, "The responsibility of the police is to provide accessible and efficient services to citizens. Chandigarh Police has successfully implemented various apps and technology-driven models that enable people to avail police services without having to visit a police station. I congratulate the force for this commendable initiative."

Referring to traffic management and policing standards in the city, HM Shah said: "Chandigarh is among the cities with the highest number of vehicles per capita in the country, yet traffic continues to move smoothly. I have visited Chandigarh both before and after becoming Home Minister, but I have never witnessed a traffic jam here. The Quick Response Team reaches within 10 minutes, while police personnel arrive at incident sites in just four minutes. This serves as an inspiration for police forces across the country."

Praising the implementation of new criminal laws, he added: "Chandigarh has recorded an 85 per cent conviction rate within just 140 days. If the new criminal justice codes are implemented effectively across the country, citizens will no longer have to wait for years to receive justice."

The Home Minister further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also launched the implementation of the new criminal laws from Chandigarh, replacing the colonial-era legal framework. I am confident that Chandigarh will become the first region to be completely drug-free."

"In terms of response time, Chandigarh ranks second in the country and among the top performers globally. With the addition of 141 new vehicles, I am fully confident that by next year Chandigarh Police will secure the number one position among all police forces in India."