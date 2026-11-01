Press Release: Fastercapital Welcomes Echo Of The Horizon Co LLC Into Equitypilot To Drive Execution

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: The online gaming sector continues to expand across the MENA region and globally as player engagement, in-game monetization, and localized content demand accelerate. Startups that... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates & Dubai, UAE

The online gaming sector continues to expand across the MENA region and globally as player engagement, in-game monetization, and localized content demand accelerate. Startups that can translate early revenue into repeatable growth and disciplined operations are positioned to capture outsized share as the market professionalizes.

What the Startup Delivers?

Echo of the Horizon develops online gaming services and monetization frameworks tailored to regional player preferences. The company has demonstrated commercial traction through recurring revenues and improving margins, signaling product-market fit among target segments and a pathway to scale.

Why Now?

Investors and operators are prioritizing execution-capable teams that can take demonstrated demand and operationalize it into predictable growth. Echo of the Horizon's recent financial performance gives a timely opening for focused execution support to tighten unit economics, broaden distribution, and prepare for growth-stage conversations.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Under FasterCapital's EquityPilot, Echo of the Horizon will prioritize three deliverables in the first 60 days: (1) a validated 90-day growth sprint with measurable KPIs, (2) a go-to-market and UA (user acquisition) playbook optimized for conversion, and (3) investor-ready financial and pitch materials. FasterCapital's team will pair structured milestone planning with mentor sessions to accelerate progress without implying any funding guarantee.

Competitive landscape

Echo of the Horizon operates in a crowded but segmented market where localization, content partnerships, and efficient player acquisition define winners. The company's early revenue performance and sharpened monetization approach distinguish it from peers still in pre-revenue stages.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Echo of the Horizon Co LLC through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Over the next three months Echo of the Horizon will execute the 90-day sprint, complete the UA playbook, run A/B tests for monetization levers, and finalize an investor-capable deck. Progress metrics and weekly check-ins will be used to measure momentum and adjust priorities.

Funding readiness note

Echo of the Horizon is positioning for readiness conversations after completing EquityPilot milestones: strengthening financial projections, showing repeatable acquisition channels, and clarifying capital needs to support the next growth phase.

About Echo of the Horizon Co LLC

Echo of the Horizon Co LLC, Founded by William Milia provides online gaming services focused on player engagement and monetization. The company has recorded multi-month revenue consistency and improving profitability while refining product-market fit in targeted regional segments.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.