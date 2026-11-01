Joramco Extends its Agreement with MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR for A300 C-Checks
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 31 October 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has extended an agreement with MNG Airlines and its subsidiary, SOLINAIR.
As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out C-checks on the A300 fleet of MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR throughout 2027. The partnership further strengthens Joramco's position as a trusted global MRO partner and highlights its continued commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality maintenance solutions to customers worldwide.
Commenting on the partnership, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, "This partnership reflects the trust airlines continue to place in Joramco's capabilities. It also demonstrates the strength of our technical expertise and our ability to support operators with customer-focused maintenance solutions. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR and continuing to deliver the high standards of service our customers expect."
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As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out C-checks on the A300 fleet of MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR throughout 2027. The partnership further strengthens Joramco's position as a trusted global MRO partner and highlights its continued commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality maintenance solutions to customers worldwide.
Commenting on the partnership, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, "This partnership reflects the trust airlines continue to place in Joramco's capabilities. It also demonstrates the strength of our technical expertise and our ability to support operators with customer-focused maintenance solutions. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with MNG Airlines and SOLINAIR and continuing to deliver the high standards of service our customers expect."
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