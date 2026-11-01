Joramco Signs an Extended Agreement with Its Longtime Partner DHL
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 31 October 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new five-year agreement with the global logistics company DHL, further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two companies.
As part of the agreement, effective from January 2027, Joramco will carry out heavy maintenance checks on multiple lines of DHL’s A300 fleet. The new long-term agreement further highlights Joramco’s position as a leading global MRO partner.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with DHL through this agreement. It reaffirms Joramco’s role as a trusted MRO partner of choice for leading carriers, and we look forward to building on this successful collaboration throughout the years.”
As part of the agreement, effective from January 2027, Joramco will carry out heavy maintenance checks on multiple lines of DHL’s A300 fleet. The new long-term agreement further highlights Joramco’s position as a leading global MRO partner.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with DHL through this agreement. It reaffirms Joramco’s role as a trusted MRO partner of choice for leading carriers, and we look forward to building on this successful collaboration throughout the years.”
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