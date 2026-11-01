Ian Issa Ted X Talk : The HashNet Founder's Journey in His Own Words

(MENAFN- Shoury) Ian Issa, founder and CEO of HashNet, has been listed as a speaker at TED X SukhnaLake and his words are live at :



For readers searching for an Ian Issa interview, we have gathered his answers to the questions he is asked most, using his own published words.



What Is HashNet, in One Sentence?

"When people ask me what HashNet is, they usually expect a one-word answer. An AI company. A blockchain company. An automation company. The honest answer is that it is all three working as one, and that is the whole point."



How Do the Three Technologies Fit Together?

"AI is the brain. It reads data, scores options and decides what should happen next. Blockchain is the memory. Our payouts settle on public addresses anyone can check — a record no one can quietly rewrite. Automation is the hands. Our Alpha Engine carries out those decisions continuously, like a tireless operator that never steps away from the screen."



When You Say "Robotics", Do You Mean Physical Robots?

"I mean software autonomy — the system running itself around the clock — not machines on a factory floor."



Why Build This in Mining?

"Mining is a demanding proving ground: it runs around the clock, pushes hardware to its limits, lives on public blockchains by definition, and punishes inefficiency and opacity. If an integrated ecosystem can hold up there, it can hold up almost anywhere."



What Does AI Change in a Mining Facility?

"The biggest shift AI brings is timing. Instead of discovering a failing machine after it fails, our models watch for the small patterns that come before failure. Catching a problem a day early is the difference between a planned swap and an unplanned outage."



Why Should Customers Trust HashNet?

"I have always believed the strongest position a company can take is 'don't trust us, verify us.' For us that line is specific and literal: you do not need our permission or our word to confirm the part that counts — that the Bitcoin actually shows up. You need a wallet address and a block explorer."



Is Everything HashNet Does Recorded on a Blockchain?

"We do not claim to log every internal decision on a blockchain. What is on-chain is the money movement — the mining-pool inflows and the payouts to customer wallets. We would rather point you to exactly that than overstate what the ledger holds."



Does Regulation Slow Innovation?

"Compliance does not slow serious companies down — it is what lets them last. HashNet Infrastructure LLC is licensed in the UAE. We issue an invoice for every purchase. Our hosting partners operate under their own facility licences."



What Did Growing to Scale Teach You?

"A tiny loss of efficiency on one machine is a rounding error. The same loss across a fleet is a serious problem."



And "Being among the larger players is a milestone, not a mission."



What Should Leaders Ask Themselves About the Next Decade?

"Are our technologies working together, or just sitting side by side? Could we prove what our systems did, if someone asked tomorrow? Are we building for the rules of today, or the standards of the next decade?"

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