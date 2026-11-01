70,000 Police Deployed as French Students Plan New Blockades
(MENAFN) French student unions are calling for fresh blockades of universities and high schools beginning next Tuesday, as anti-government protests continue nationwide, a French broadcaster reported Saturday.
Sabrina Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, urged students to heed the appeal from high school and student unions and an inter-union coalition to resume the blockades.
“We will block again on Thursday and then take part in the Nov. 5 demonstration called by workers who are going on strike,” she said.
She added that students aim to mobilize in larger numbers to underline the legitimacy of their demands.
Manon Moret, secretary-general of the National Union of French Students (UNEF), said the government has still offered no concrete answer to young people’s demands.
Saturday marks the third nationwide day of action in three weeks, with roughly 350 events scheduled across France.
The government has labeled the demonstrations high-risk, citing fears that protesters may try to block the Paris ring road or target government buildings. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said about 70,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed across the country for the day.
In Paris, the Council of State overturned an administrative court ruling, clearing the way for the march to proceed along its planned route from Bagnolet to Charenton.
Sabrina Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, urged students to heed the appeal from high school and student unions and an inter-union coalition to resume the blockades.
“We will block again on Thursday and then take part in the Nov. 5 demonstration called by workers who are going on strike,” she said.
She added that students aim to mobilize in larger numbers to underline the legitimacy of their demands.
Manon Moret, secretary-general of the National Union of French Students (UNEF), said the government has still offered no concrete answer to young people’s demands.
Saturday marks the third nationwide day of action in three weeks, with roughly 350 events scheduled across France.
The government has labeled the demonstrations high-risk, citing fears that protesters may try to block the Paris ring road or target government buildings. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said about 70,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed across the country for the day.
In Paris, the Council of State overturned an administrative court ruling, clearing the way for the march to proceed along its planned route from Bagnolet to Charenton.
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