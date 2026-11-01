Oleshky Evacuees Reach Chernihiv Under Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukrainians evacuated from the Russian-held city of Oleshky have arrived safely in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday.
Writing on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said everyone who needed to leave had been brought out of the city and nearby communities. He voiced hope that humanitarian access would stay open.
All evacuees will receive the help they need, he said, urging government agencies and regional and local authorities to support their adjustment to life in the new area.
The operation was carried out under a ceasefire in the Kherson sector, according to Zelenskyy. The truce allowed crews to clear mines from roads leading to Oleshky, which he called a Ukrainian city, and let aid reach those inside.
Thanking all those involved, he said: “When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed,” he said, thanking everyone involved in the process.
The truce between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky was brokered by US first lady Melania Trump and took effect Tuesday, aimed at enabling humanitarian deliveries and civilian evacuations. Moscow seized control of Oleshky in 2022, the first year of the war. The ceasefire is due to expire at 10.59 pm local time (2059GMT) on Sunday.
Writing on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said everyone who needed to leave had been brought out of the city and nearby communities. He voiced hope that humanitarian access would stay open.
All evacuees will receive the help they need, he said, urging government agencies and regional and local authorities to support their adjustment to life in the new area.
The operation was carried out under a ceasefire in the Kherson sector, according to Zelenskyy. The truce allowed crews to clear mines from roads leading to Oleshky, which he called a Ukrainian city, and let aid reach those inside.
Thanking all those involved, he said: “When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed,” he said, thanking everyone involved in the process.
The truce between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky was brokered by US first lady Melania Trump and took effect Tuesday, aimed at enabling humanitarian deliveries and civilian evacuations. Moscow seized control of Oleshky in 2022, the first year of the war. The ceasefire is due to expire at 10.59 pm local time (2059GMT) on Sunday.
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