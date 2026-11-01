G20 Diplomats Gather in Atlanta as Ukraine, Iran Tensions Loom
(MENAFN) Top diplomats from the world’s leading economies convened in Atlanta on Saturday for the second and final day of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, with global economic strain, geopolitical friction and international security on the table.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the two-day gathering, which opened Friday. Its stated priorities are boosting economic growth, reinforcing energy and food security, safeguarding freedom of navigation and making global supply chains more resilient.
The talks are unfolding amid persistent international conflict, chiefly the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran. Both continue to fuel concern over regional stability and the potential fallout for the world economy.
Proceedings began straight away with remarks by Rubio, with no traditional family photo ceremony. The photo was dropped after several European officials signaled they would not pose alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a move that underscored the diplomatic sensitivities around Russia’s presence while the Ukraine war grinds on.
Beyond the main sessions, ministers, among them Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, used the sidelines to hold bilateral meetings. Officials took the opportunity to review bilateral ties, trade views on regional developments and probe areas for cooperation.
On Friday evening, Rubio also hosted a welcome reception in Atlanta for the visiting foreign ministers.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the two-day gathering, which opened Friday. Its stated priorities are boosting economic growth, reinforcing energy and food security, safeguarding freedom of navigation and making global supply chains more resilient.
The talks are unfolding amid persistent international conflict, chiefly the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran. Both continue to fuel concern over regional stability and the potential fallout for the world economy.
Proceedings began straight away with remarks by Rubio, with no traditional family photo ceremony. The photo was dropped after several European officials signaled they would not pose alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a move that underscored the diplomatic sensitivities around Russia’s presence while the Ukraine war grinds on.
Beyond the main sessions, ministers, among them Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, used the sidelines to hold bilateral meetings. Officials took the opportunity to review bilateral ties, trade views on regional developments and probe areas for cooperation.
On Friday evening, Rubio also hosted a welcome reception in Atlanta for the visiting foreign ministers.
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