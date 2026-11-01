Verstappen, Lawson Hit With Grid Penalties After Mexico Clash
(MENAFN) Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will each start Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix one place lower on the grid, the FIA announced Saturday, after the two collided during Friday’s second practice session.
Race stewards also added one penalty point to each driver’s superlicense, branding their conduct “unacceptable.”
The Red Bull driver and his Racing Bulls counterpart came together between Turns 12 and 14 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Verstappen moved to overtake Lawson, and contact followed. Both cars were damaged, and a red flag was needed to clear debris from the circuit.
According to the FIA, Verstappen was on a preparation lap, while Lawson was on a cool-down lap before his next push lap.
“The drivers of both cars behaved in a manner that was considered unacceptable by the Stewards, particularly in view of the warning that had been given at the Team Managers meeting earlier this day,” the FIA said in its decision.
“Both drivers admitted the moves were unnecessary and ‘clumsy’,” it added.
Stewards chose grid penalties over formal warnings because of comparable incidents earlier in the season and a caution delivered to teams before Friday’s practice running.
Each driver will lose one position from his qualifying result on Sunday’s starting grid. In Friday’s second session, Verstappen finished fifth and Lawson ninth.
Race stewards also added one penalty point to each driver’s superlicense, branding their conduct “unacceptable.”
The Red Bull driver and his Racing Bulls counterpart came together between Turns 12 and 14 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Verstappen moved to overtake Lawson, and contact followed. Both cars were damaged, and a red flag was needed to clear debris from the circuit.
According to the FIA, Verstappen was on a preparation lap, while Lawson was on a cool-down lap before his next push lap.
“The drivers of both cars behaved in a manner that was considered unacceptable by the Stewards, particularly in view of the warning that had been given at the Team Managers meeting earlier this day,” the FIA said in its decision.
“Both drivers admitted the moves were unnecessary and ‘clumsy’,” it added.
Stewards chose grid penalties over formal warnings because of comparable incidents earlier in the season and a caution delivered to teams before Friday’s practice running.
Each driver will lose one position from his qualifying result on Sunday’s starting grid. In Friday’s second session, Verstappen finished fifth and Lawson ninth.
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