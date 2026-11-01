Poland Crisis Deepens: Opposition Moves to Topple Tusk
(MENAFN) Poland’s conservative opposition launched a bid on Saturday to bring down the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, filing a parliamentary no-confidence motion as the country’s constitutional crisis intensified.
Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the motion would be submitted and that the opposition wants a caretaker administration headed by former Parliament Speaker Marek Jurek to take over.
He laid out the plan in a post on US social media platform X. “We are submitting a motion of no confidence in Donald Tusk’s government,” Morawiecki wrote.
“Our proposal: a technical government led by Marek Jurek, to remain in place until elections that will determine a new parliamentary majority,” he added.
The motion escalates a political standoff over Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. President Karol Nawrocki condemned the confrontation as a “violation of the constitutional order” and a “forcible takeover of a constitutional state body.”
Nawrocki abandoned a trip to Senegal, flew back to Warsaw overnight and summoned parliamentary parties to urgent talks on Saturday, citing what he called a threat to Poland’s internal security.
The turmoil began when Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended Tribunal head Bogdan Swieczkowski and took charge of the institution. Swieczkowski and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party reject the move as illegal.
Tusk’s government maintains it is restoring the rule of law after the judicial overhaul carried out during PiS’s eight years in power, which ended in 2023. The opposition counters that the government is trying to seize control of independent state institutions.
Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the motion would be submitted and that the opposition wants a caretaker administration headed by former Parliament Speaker Marek Jurek to take over.
He laid out the plan in a post on US social media platform X. “We are submitting a motion of no confidence in Donald Tusk’s government,” Morawiecki wrote.
“Our proposal: a technical government led by Marek Jurek, to remain in place until elections that will determine a new parliamentary majority,” he added.
The motion escalates a political standoff over Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. President Karol Nawrocki condemned the confrontation as a “violation of the constitutional order” and a “forcible takeover of a constitutional state body.”
Nawrocki abandoned a trip to Senegal, flew back to Warsaw overnight and summoned parliamentary parties to urgent talks on Saturday, citing what he called a threat to Poland’s internal security.
The turmoil began when Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended Tribunal head Bogdan Swieczkowski and took charge of the institution. Swieczkowski and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party reject the move as illegal.
Tusk’s government maintains it is restoring the rule of law after the judicial overhaul carried out during PiS’s eight years in power, which ended in 2023. The opposition counters that the government is trying to seize control of independent state institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment