Current Level Of Traditional Ties Of Friendship And Brotherhood Between Azerbaijan And Algeria Is A Source Of Satisfaction - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of on the occasion of Revolution Day in this country.

"I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand our relations and develop our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Algeria," the head of state emphasized.