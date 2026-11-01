International Guests Put FREELANDER To The Test In Wuhu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2026 Chery International User Summit, hosted by Chery Automobile (9973.HK) in Wuhu, international guests tested FREELANDER 8 across mud, steep slopes and paved roads, offering first-hand feedback on the brand's approach to combining all-terrain capability with everyday comfort. FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery.

Testing in Rain and Mud

The programme brought together driving experiences at Tuju Campground, an obstacle course and a paved test course. Rain added to the challenge, giving participants an opportunity to assess the vehicle on slippery surfaces as well as on the road.

On a steep descent, a guest from Spain said their heart was“still pounding a little bit”, before adding:“But I trust the car.” A guest from Egypt welcomed the wet conditions as a demanding test of the slope.







A guest drives FREELANDER 8 at Tuju Campground

Comfort on the Road

On the paved course, a guest from the United Kingdom described FREELANDER 8 as“far more comfortable than I had expected.” A guest from Qatar said experiencing the car in person felt different from hearing about its capabilities.

The vehicle's i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System offers nine terrain modes, while its All-Terrain Dual Lock System helps maintain traction. Dual-chamber air suspension with Continuously Controlled Damping supports ride comfort across changing surfaces.

Intelligent Parking

The programme also introduced SIVP, or Super Intelligent Valet Parking, for parking and vehicle recall through a smartphone app in supported scenarios. Availability is market-dependent and subject to system operating conditions; the driver remains responsible at all times.

The guests' responses highlighted how confidence on difficult terrain and comfort on ordinary roads both shape perceptions of the brand.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

