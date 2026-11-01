USD 902 Million Profits For Arab Bank Group At The End Of The Third Quarter Of 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Arab Bank Group announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026, reaffirming its solid performance despite a rapidly changing regional and international operating environment. The Group successfully leveraged its diverse capabilities and wide geographic footprint to enhance both its financial and operational performance. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Group reported net profit after tax for the first nine months of 2026 of USD 902 million, compared to USD 818 million for the same period last year, an increase of 10%. The Group's balance sheet showed steady and well-balanced growth, with total assets rising by 5% to reach USD 81 billion, supported by growth in lending activities and an expanding customer base. The loan portfolio increased by 4% to USD 42.5 billion, while customer deposits increased by 6% to USD 59.3 billion, highlighting the Group's solid financial position and its ability to maintain balanced and sustainable growth.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of Arab Bank, stated:“Arab Bank Group's financial performance demonstrates our continued ability to achieve positive results across all key business areas. This performance is driven by a balanced approach that combines sustainable growth with prudent risk management, built on robust strategic pillars: a wide geographic presence, diversified sources of revenue, disciplined risk management, and commitment to digital transformation and innovation.”

Mr. Masri noted that the Group's results were achieved against a backdrop of geopolitical challenges in the region and the world, compounded by ongoing uncertainty that has affected the business environment at both regional and global levels.

Mr. Masri affirmed the Group's commitment to investing in talent and advanced technologies, while upholding sound governance practices to ensure sustainable growth and ongoing value creation for shareholders, customers, and the communities in which the Group operates.

Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer of Arab Bank, highlighted that the financial performance in the first nine months of 2026 confirms the Bank's ability to grow and achieve sustainable results across all business lines. This growth was led by an 11% increase in non-interest income, reflecting the success of the Bank's strategy in building diverse revenue sources and reducing reliance on traditional interest margins.

Ms. Sadik emphasized asset quality and financial strength, noting that the Bank maintained a stable non-performing loan ratios and achieved high provision coverage levels exceeding 100%. The Group's capital adequacy ratio, according to Basel III guidelines, reached 17.4%, surpassing the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Jordan. Additionally, high liquidity levels were maintained, with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 72%, providing the Bank with significant flexibility to pursue growth and capitalize on promising investment opportunities across its markets.

Ms. Sadik also pointed out that the Bank's digital and AI transformation strategy is progressing steadily, with notable expansion in the adoption of advanced technologies integrated into core banking operations. This includes redesigning the digital customer experience, automating internal processes, and enhancing analytical capabilities for risk management, in addition to launching a range of innovative digital services that add value for customers.