Press Release: FAVIC Construction Limited Reports Progress On Masterplan, Tokenomics With Continued Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FAVIC Construction Limited FAVIC Construction Limited, a Nigeria-based construction and PropTech innovator, today reported a series of product, financial and partnership... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

FAVIC Construction LimitedFAVIC Construction Limited, a Nigeria-based construction and PropTech innovator, today reported a series of product, financial and partnership milestones as it advances Phase‐1 pilot planning and blockchain integration with ongoing support from FasterCapital. Recent work includes finalized investor materials, a completed feasibility and financial model for a 100‐unit masterplan, and FavicChain tokenomics and smart-contract templates moving toward testnet deployment and security audit.

FasterCapital continues to support FAVIC construction limited through LaunchUp, focusing on execution priorities, fundraising readiness, and partner introductions as the company advances its pilot and FavicChain testnet preparations.

What the Startup Delivers?

FAVIC construction limited is developing a 100‐unit masterplan alongside FavicChain, a blockchain-based framework designed to support property transaction workflows. Recent deliverables include an investor-grade pitch deck and one-pager, a feasibility study with an accompanying financial model, completed tokenomics, and smart-contract templates components needed to move from design toward testnet and pilot operations.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution during this phase includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep pilot and testnet timelines focused – Fundraising readiness support, including refinement of pitch materials and outreach strategy – Pitch and communication refinement for investor conversations – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and PropTech providers where appropriate – Strategic prioritization of technical, commercial, and pilot-integration tasks

Current Execution Priorities

FAVIC's current priorities are advancing FavicChain toward testnet deployment and a security audit; initiating pilot transactions with partner property management firms; and following up with warmed investor leads to secure seed funding for Phase‐1. Parallel tracks include integrating selected PropTech providers and preparing operational plans for pilot execution.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting FAVIC construction limited through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About FAVIC construction limited

FAVIC construction limited is a Nigeria-based construction and PropTech developer working on a 100‐unit masterplan and FavicChain, a blockchain-based solution designed to support property transaction workflows and pilot operations. The company has completed key feasibility, financial modeling, and tokenomics work and is preparing testnet and pilot integrations.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.